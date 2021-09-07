Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $297,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $195.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day moving average is $184.56.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

