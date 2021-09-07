Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $20,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,955. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

