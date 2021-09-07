$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000,000 after acquiring an additional 367,724 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after acquiring an additional 341,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

