The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 115.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,029,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 551,824 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.53. 45,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,044. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.