Analysts Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price at $14.67

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,413. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

