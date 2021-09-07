KickToken Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KickToken has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00141958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.29 or 0.00733589 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,493,329,642 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

