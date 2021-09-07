Bao Finance (BAO) Hits Market Cap of $25.46 Million

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $25.46 million and $1.62 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00137778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00184554 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.90 or 0.07641493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,674.16 or 0.99214531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00920208 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.