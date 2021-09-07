Insured Finance Trading Up 2.4% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $48,838.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00137778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00184554 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.90 or 0.07641493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,674.16 or 0.99214531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00920208 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

