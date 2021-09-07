The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.
The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
