Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

