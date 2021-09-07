Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,259 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 895.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

