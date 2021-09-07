Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,544,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

