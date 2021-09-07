JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 245

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.49) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a market cap of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.11.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

