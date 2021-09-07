Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,982,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,431 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $246,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Truist decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 3,278 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $327,931.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,918 shares in the company, valued at $592,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,878 shares of company stock worth $89,422,095. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.53. 71,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,642,709. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.