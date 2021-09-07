Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,361 shares during the period. Remark accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Remark worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Remark by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 145,301 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MARK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.97.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

