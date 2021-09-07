Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,741,771 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741,771 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for about 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $546,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 627.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Unity Software by 230.6% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

NYSE:U traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.32. 25,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.11. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,027,582 shares of company stock worth $119,394,909.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

