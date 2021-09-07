Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,913 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 4.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Shopify worth $1,010,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded down $24.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,530.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,514.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,316.18. The stock has a market cap of $190.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

