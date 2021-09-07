TUI (LON:TUI) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUI. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 305.90 ($4.00) on Friday. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 383.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

