CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

CRWD traded down $6.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.25. 55,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,695. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,834 shares of company stock worth $70,220,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

