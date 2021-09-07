TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.00

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 3735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $911,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.