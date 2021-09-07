TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.00

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 3735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $9,446,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $911,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
