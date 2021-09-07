Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.92

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 1557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,888,590 shares of company stock valued at $74,377,717. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.