Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.82

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.