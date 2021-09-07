Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.93

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.93 and last traded at $54.64, with a volume of 669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 3.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

