Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $322.25

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.25 and last traded at $313.91, with a volume of 2743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $320.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.81 and its 200 day moving average is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

