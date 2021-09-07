Argent Trust Co Acquires 45,875 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 94.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

