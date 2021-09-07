Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

