Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,450 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

