Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 696 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $32.22. 22,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

