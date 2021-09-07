Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

