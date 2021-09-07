The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

WEGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

WEGRY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.