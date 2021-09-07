Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

