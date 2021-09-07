Open Platform (OPEN) One Day Volume Hits $45,173.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $45,173.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00142238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.83 or 0.00746084 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

