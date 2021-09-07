Axe (AXE) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $305,459.18 and $63,429.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

