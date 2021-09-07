Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $83,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,462.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,320.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.