Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) Stake Boosted by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 163.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $1,983,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 14.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $33.67.

