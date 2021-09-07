Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,475. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,432,634.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,944,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 93,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,376,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,469,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,576,358.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,496 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

