Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,358 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $96,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.06. 8,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

