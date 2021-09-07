iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 86,197 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,392,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.10. 285,072 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

