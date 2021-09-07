Spinnaker Trust Invests $204,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,402,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,050 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

DDD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,435. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.