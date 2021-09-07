Spinnaker Trust Purchases 275 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 57,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

