Spinnaker Trust Acquires 3,258 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 69,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDP stock remained flat at $$26.32 on Tuesday. 77,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,194. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

