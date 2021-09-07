Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.10.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.