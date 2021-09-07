Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Lifted to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 8.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AICAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Air China alerts:

AICAF remained flat at $$0.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Air China has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.