Spinnaker Trust Purchases New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE TYL traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.47.
In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.95.
Tyler Technologies Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
