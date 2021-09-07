Spinnaker Trust Purchases New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

