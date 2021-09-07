Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,675 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

