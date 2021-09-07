Commerce Bank Has $23.82 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYM stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.53. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.