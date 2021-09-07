ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $15,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

