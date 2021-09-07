Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.08 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.08 million and $1.20 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,627,787 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

