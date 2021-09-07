180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases $17,243.10 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $17,243.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,762 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $49,362.60.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 615 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $4,637.10.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97.

NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 18,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,484. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

