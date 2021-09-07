180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Purchases $17,243.10 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $17,243.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin Rendino bought 6,762 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $49,362.60.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 615 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $4,637.10.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Kevin Rendino acquired 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97.
NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 18,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,484. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.