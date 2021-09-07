DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DATA has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00016751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00146654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00745231 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

